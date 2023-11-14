Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.00. 660,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $580.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.