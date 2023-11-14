Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 164.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.44. 25,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,175. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.15.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214 shares of company stock worth $242,872 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.