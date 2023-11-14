Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,864 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

