Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BAC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,343,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,840,070. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

