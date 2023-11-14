Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,858 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.