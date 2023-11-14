Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. 1,273,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

