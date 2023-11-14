Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. 39,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,016. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

