Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $517.99. 33,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,594. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $519.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

