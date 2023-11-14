Bell Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,497,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 373,015 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

