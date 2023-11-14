Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 108 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 180,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,065. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

