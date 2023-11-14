Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 3,455 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 601,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

