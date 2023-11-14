Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 73,459 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,459 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 8.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,841,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 362.2% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 362,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 53,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,297. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

