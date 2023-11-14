Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 892 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 276,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

