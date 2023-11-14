Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 961 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197,802 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.57. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,297. The company has a market cap of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.60.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
