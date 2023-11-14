Benchmark Trims Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Target Price to $1.50

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 196,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,231. The firm has a market cap of $165.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

