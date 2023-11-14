Better Money Decisions LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $404.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

