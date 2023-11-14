Better Money Decisions LLC Has $902,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.