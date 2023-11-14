Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

