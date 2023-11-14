Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $15.05

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $16.24. Beyond shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 289,999 shares traded.

Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $753.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.66.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, and home improvement products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Featured Articles

