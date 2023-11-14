BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 52,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.69. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

