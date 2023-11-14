BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BLRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 52,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.69. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
A number of research firms have commented on BLRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioLineRx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
