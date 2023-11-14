Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BGI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

