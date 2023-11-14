BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of EGF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 2,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
