BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

BLSFY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $73.60.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BlueScope Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

