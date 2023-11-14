BMO Capital Markets Cuts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
