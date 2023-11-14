BMO Capital Markets Lowers N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $14.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE NABL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 155,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,388. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in N-able by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

