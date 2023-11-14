BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $46.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. 395,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.