BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 12.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hershey by 14.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.