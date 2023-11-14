BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $62,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

