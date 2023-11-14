BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $65,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

