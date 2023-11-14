Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 862,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 193.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE BCC traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,651. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

