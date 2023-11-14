BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE BWA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 249,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

