Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,675 shares of company stock valued at $22,788,726 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

