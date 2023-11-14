Boyd Group Services Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.09 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.42. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$271.08.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$243.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$242.51. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$197.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$256.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

