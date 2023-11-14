Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHG opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 118.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 528,965 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.