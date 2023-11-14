Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 2,689,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,575,867. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

