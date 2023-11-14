Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $21.23 on Tuesday, reaching $968.16. The stock had a trading volume of 429,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,785. The company has a market cap of $399.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $860.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $830.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.14 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

