Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $137.88

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of CROX opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

