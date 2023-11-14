Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $59.33

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTE opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

