Brokers Offer Predictions for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

