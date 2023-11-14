Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.25% of Bruker worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 747.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

