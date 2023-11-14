Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,218,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.37% of Builders FirstSource worth $573,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.54. 370,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

