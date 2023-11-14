Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Announces GBX 18.20 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,948 ($36.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,898.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.18. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,680 ($32.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.62). The company has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.71).

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

