Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Plans GBX 18.20 Dividend

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,948 ($36.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,898.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,680 ($32.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.30) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.71).

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.35), for a total transaction of £145,128.80 ($178,225.22). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

