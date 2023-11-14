Burney Co. Acquires 13,350 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.10% of Paylocity worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 256,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $5.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.43.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,966,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,966,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,914 shares of company stock valued at $33,888,243 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

