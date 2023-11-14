Burney Co. Acquires 2,555 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.11. 475,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,916. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

