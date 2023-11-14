Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.20% of Qualys worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $2,858,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 0.2 %

Qualys stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,178. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $177.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average is $140.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

