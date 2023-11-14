Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.61. 23,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.05.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

