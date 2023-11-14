Burney Co. Buys 1,286 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $29.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,148.97. 60,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,581. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,002.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,880.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

