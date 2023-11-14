Burney Co. Buys 83,207 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1,091.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,207 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 942,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,159. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

