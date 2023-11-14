Burney Co. Decreases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

FICO stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,014.26. 35,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $568.38 and a 1 year high of $1,024.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.55.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

